Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.62 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $896.35 or 0.04352507 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $876.30 million and $43.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

