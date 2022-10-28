Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.50 million-$182.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.65 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.32. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

