ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of MAN traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

