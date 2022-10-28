ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of MAN traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54.
ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
