Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00.
Equitable Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:EQH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Read More
