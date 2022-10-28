Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00.

NYSE:EQH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

