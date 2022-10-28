Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,301. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

