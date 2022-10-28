Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 17,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,301. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

