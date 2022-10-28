MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.40

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 37050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
