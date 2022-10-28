Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion. Mattel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.
Mattel Price Performance
MAT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,220. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Institutional Trading of Mattel
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.