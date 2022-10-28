Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion. Mattel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,220. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

About Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mattel by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 342,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,211,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,590,000 after buying an additional 249,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

