Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 8,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The business had revenue of $238.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

