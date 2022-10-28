McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,007. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

