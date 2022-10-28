McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,007. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.23.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

