mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDF shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$3.09 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

