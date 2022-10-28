Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,499. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,844,000 after buying an additional 2,505,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

