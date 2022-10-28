MELD Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $71.75 million and approximately $62,742.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,014,418 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02089673 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $44,005.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

