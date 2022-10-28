Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Down 0.2%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

