MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $128.61 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $128.61 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $29.27 or 0.00142852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,496.68 or 1.00021233 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003538 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.58689572 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,446,539.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

