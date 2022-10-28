MetisDAO Price Hits $28.71 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $126.15 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $28.71 or 0.00141710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00044370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.02001997 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,601,731.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.