Michael Olague Sells 2,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,218. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $327.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth $341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.