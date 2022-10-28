Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also

