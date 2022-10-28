Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Tops One Day Volume of $93,844.00

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $93,844.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

