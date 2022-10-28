Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.60

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Mina has a total market cap of $432.71 million and approximately $33.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges.

Mina Profile

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 721,921,230 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

