Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in October

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

