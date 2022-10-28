Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 114.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

