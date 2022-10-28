Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $101.82 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

