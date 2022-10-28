Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

