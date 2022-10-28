Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,172 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

