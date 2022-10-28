Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,609 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.