Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $388.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.02. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $389.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.