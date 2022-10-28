Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.25. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 62,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.