Mizuho Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.