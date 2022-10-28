Mizuho Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.93.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Read More
