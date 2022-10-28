Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.30

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 1555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Model N Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Featured Stories
