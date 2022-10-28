Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $771,256,424.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.

Moderna Trading Up 4.8 %

Moderna stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.