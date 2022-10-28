Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Monro in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.64 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Monro Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $45.53 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Monro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Monro by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.