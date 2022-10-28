Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

PSX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,087. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.