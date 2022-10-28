Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. 25,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

