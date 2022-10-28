Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Achieves $196.91 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $196.91 million and $8.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,652,716 coins and its circulating supply is 428,912,861 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

