Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $198.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $198.80 million and $7.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00065640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,721,627 coins and its circulating supply is 428,979,101 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.