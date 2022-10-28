Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $10.88 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Moonriver has a market cap of $61.62 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00052829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.95 or 0.30914643 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,525,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,664,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

