Moonriver Price Reaches $10.67 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and $3.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $10.67 or 0.00052812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,525,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,663,911 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

