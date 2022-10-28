Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
