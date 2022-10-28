Morgan Stanley Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €32.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HLFFF remained flat at $20.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

