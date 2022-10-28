MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

MorphoSys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. MorphoSys has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

