Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 4.2%

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. 115,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 68,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $113.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 81.28%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

