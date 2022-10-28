MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $514.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $499.00 to $514.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $455.22 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.