MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $722.66 million and approximately $958,782.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,384.70 or 0.30880677 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.78887965 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,380,861.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

