Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
