Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Mynaric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

Mynaric Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

