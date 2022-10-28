Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Myomo Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. Myomo has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Myomo Company Profile
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.