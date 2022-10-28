Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Myomo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. Myomo has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.