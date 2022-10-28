National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.06.

CP opened at C$99.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$92.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$86.12 and a one year high of C$106.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

