National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE CP opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

