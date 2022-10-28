National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 30,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Bank by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.